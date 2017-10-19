The Irwin Family Is Returning To Animal Planet

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: animal planet, steve irwin
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 15: (L-R) Bindi, Robert, Terri and Bob Irwin pose in front of a statue of the family that was unveiled today during "Steve Irwin Memorial Day" at Australia Zoo on November 15, 2007 on the Sunshine Coast, Australia. Steve Irwin day is a celebration of the life of the late Steve Irwin, the enigmatic "Crocodile Hunter" who was killed by a stingray barb to his chest on September 4, 2006 whilst filming a documentary in Queensland. Australia Zoo is celebrating his life by inviting people from around the world to join in remembering what Steve was famous for: family, fun and wildlife. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

It seems forever ago now, but in 2006, we lost the Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, and the animal world was shocked.

Thankfully, his family never let his legacy die out, and ever since his passing have kept up on not only their organization to protect wildlife, but also in the public spotlight.

Both kids Bindi and Robert have hosted their own shows on various networks, along with making special appearances on late night television.

However now, the entire family is back – and they’re headed to the very network they ruled for nearly a decade – Animal Planet.

“Steve Irwin was a champion for all wildlife and he and Terri’s excitement and enthusiasm brought viewers from around the world in touch with nature,” said Patrice Andrews, General Manager of Animal Planet, in a statement. “Their passion for animals, love for their family, and leadership in conversation awareness left a strong legacy that continues today. We are thrilled to have Terri, Bindi and Robert back in the Animal Planet family.”

Right now there is no real detail on just what the project is, or when it’ll appear, but it’s coming!

Steve Irwin was a person everyone loved, no matter what species you are.

His legacy will truly never fade, and in-fact, only return stronger than ever.

