Shawn Mendes to Release ‘MTV Unplugged’ Album

Baby, there's nothing holding him back.
Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

Pop superstar Shawn Mendes will release the new album MTV Unplugged on November 3.  The live album was recorded during an intimate set at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, where Mendes launched the reboot of MTV’s historic “Unplugged” series.

The album will feature stripped-down versions of hits including “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “Mercy,” and “Stitches,” as well as a cover of Kings of Leon’s “Use Somebody” that segues into “Treat You Better.”

Check out “Don’t Be A Fool,” from the set, and the full tracklisting below.

1. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
2. Ruin
3. Stitches
4. Three Empty Words
5. Patience
6. Bad Reputation
7. Don’t Be A Fool
8. Roses
9. Mercy
10. Never Be Alone
11. Use Somebody/ Treat You Better

 

