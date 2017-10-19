New Commercial Pushes Envelope Portraying Women’s Periods

A new commercial from Bodyform is pushing the envelope on portraying women’s periods: it shows a red liquid — instead of the standard blue liquid — being poured onto a sanitary pad.

It also shows blood streaming down a woman’s leg in the shower. The ad is the first for a feminine hygiene product to actually show a representation of menstrual blood.

It includes the empowering tagline: “Periods are normal. Showing them should be too.”

Essity, the parent company of Bodyform, says the goal of the Blood Normal ad campaign is to end “the stigma around periods.” So far, the response to the ad has been mostly positive.

“YESSSS a marketing campaign that I think may finally change stereotypes of happy, white trouser wearing, yoghurt eating women on their periods,” one marketing executive tweets.