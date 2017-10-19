Ford Recall – How It Can Affect You

There is another car recall, and it could affect you.

This time the recall is for 1.34 million 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 Ford Super Duty trucks in North America to add water shields to side door latches at a cost of $267 million.

Right now the recall is still in the early stages, and customers have not all been notified, but if you have any of these vehicles, keep an eye out in the mail.

The issue of the door was addressed in 2016, to which the company told dealers to attach rain guards, but apparently it wasn’t enough.

Door latch recalls were also a problem for the company in 2014, and since then the company has recalled nearly 4 million vehicles for this issue.

