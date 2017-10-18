You Can Now Order Food On…

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: facebook
Photo by Woody Justik/CBS Radio

Social media, social food?  Apparently Facebook thinks so.  Right NOW, you can actually order food right from your favorite app on the smart phone – but how?  (and why?)

Well, technically Mark Zuckerberg isn’t going to hop on the grill and cook you a t-bone, BUT Facebook is making it easier to connect to apps that do. Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, Zuppler, EatStreet, Slice and Olo have all jumped on board, and now you don’t even have to leave Facebook to connect to these companies to get that food sent right to you.

Facebook has been quietly testing this for a while now, but now it’s ready to go!  Waiting for when you’re hungry.

More here.

