These Librarians Spoofed The Kardashians And The Internet Loves It

In ~celebration~ of the 10th anniversary of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” matriarch Mom-ager Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and the Jenner girls Kendall and Kylie were featured on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter back in August.
The Kardashian decade: How a sex tape led to a billion dollar brand. 10 years after @KUWTK premiered, the stars and producers of the megafranchise (nine TV spinoffs, hundreds of millions of dollars earned) reveal the secrets of its improbable explosion into the zeitgeist. Hit the link in profile for more. Photo: @millermobley
A group of librarians from New Zealand went viral after staging an impromptu photo shoot, mimicking the Kardashian cover.
Since it was posted on the library’s Facebook page over the weekend, the “Keeping Up With the Librarians” picture has been shared more than 4,000 times and liked nearly 6,000 times.
EPIC.
The library said they are looking at using the picture to possibly create a calendar to raise money for the library.