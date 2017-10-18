These Librarians Spoofed The Kardashians And The Internet Loves It

In ~celebration~ of the 10th anniversary of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” matriarch Mom-ager Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and the Jenner girls Kendall and Kylie were featured on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter back in August.

A group of librarians from New Zealand went viral after staging an impromptu photo shoot, mimicking the Kardashian cover.

Since it was posted on the library’s Facebook page over the weekend, the “Keeping Up With the Librarians” picture has been shared more than 4,000 times and liked nearly 6,000 times.

EPIC.

The library said they are looking at using the picture to possibly create a calendar to raise money for the library.