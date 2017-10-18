These Librarians Spoofed The Kardashians And The Internet Loves It

By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Hollywood Reporter, Kardashians, keeping up with the kardashians
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In ~celebration~ of the 10th anniversary of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” matriarch Mom-ager Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and the Jenner girls Kendall and Kylie were featured on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter back in August.

A group of librarians from New Zealand went viral after staging an impromptu photo shoot, mimicking the Kardashian cover.

Since it was posted on the library’s Facebook page over the weekend, the “Keeping Up With the Librarians” picture has been shared more than 4,000 times and liked nearly 6,000 times.

EPIC.

The library said they are looking at using the picture to possibly create a calendar to raise money for the library.

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live