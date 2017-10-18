Minimum Wage Increasing In Ohio

The new year is fast approaching, and as we begin to think about everything that’s ending in 2017 and beginning in 2018, it’s also going to bring up your wage.

Starting day 1, January 1st 2018, the minimum wage in Ohio is going up again to$8.30, right now it’s set at $8.15. The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $4.15 from $4.08.

Though there are some exceptions to this, like companies who have gross totals of less than $305,000, and also workers who are 14 or 15 years old.

The current Federal minimum wage sits at $7.25 – $2.13 for tipped employees – which it has since 2009 since Congress has not acted on it since.

