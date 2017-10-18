Minimum Wage Increasing In Ohio

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: minimum wage
(Photo credit should read ALI AL-SAADI/AFP/Getty Images)
Money / Photo credit: ALI AL-SAADI/AFP/Getty Images

The new year is fast approaching, and as we begin to think about everything that’s ending in 2017 and beginning in 2018, it’s also going to bring up your wage.

Starting day 1, January 1st 2018, the minimum wage in Ohio is going up again to$8.30, right now it’s set at $8.15. The minimum wage for tipped workers will increase to $4.15 from $4.08.

Though there are some exceptions to this, like companies who have gross totals of less than $305,000, and also workers who are 14 or 15 years old.

The current Federal minimum wage sits at $7.25 – $2.13 for tipped employees – which it has since 2009 since Congress has not acted on it since.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live