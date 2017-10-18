LeBron James Appears On Cover Of GQ

LeBron James, the man who can do just about anything, now has been crowned (literally) the “greatest living athlete.”

GQ stated “LeBron James has been basketball’s best player for the better part of 14 years. But it’s his work off the court — in business, in movies, and increasingly in politics — that will define the depth of his greatness.”

LeBron James featured on cover of GQ as 'Greatest Living Athlete' https://t.co/PdG2QOapKa pic.twitter.com/NFvHMwx2rA — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) October 18, 2017

The magazine went into great detail with LeBron about the infamous letter from Dan Gilbert after he left the team in Miami, famously written in comic sans.

“It was another conversation I had to have with my kids. It was unfortunate, because I believed in my heart that I had gave that city and that owner, at that point in time, everything that I had,” he said.

He then went on to the reasons why he left the team, but as a Clevelander, it’s nothing you haven’t heard before.

“A lot of people say they want to win, but they really don’t know how hard it takes, or a lot of people don’t have the vision,” James said. “So, you know, I don’t really like to go back on that letter, but it pops in my head a few times here, a few times there. I mean, it’s just human nature.”

