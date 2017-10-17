Massive Meat Recall Announced In Ohio

By Paul Laux
In one of the largest recalls in recent Ohio history, 450,000 lbs of meat has been recalled by Newswanger Meats.  The recall was made voluntary after it was discovered the meat was produced under possibly unsanitary conditions.

As of now, there have been no reports of illness or anything related to the infected meat product.

The recall includes fresh and frozen beef, pork, lamb, chicken, venison, rabbit, various dried meat snacks and deli products that were produced between Nov. 7, 2016, and Oct. 4, 2017.

To check out the stores effected, you can check out the list here.

