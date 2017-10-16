With Halloween fast approaching a lot of people will be wanting to get their scare on.

Lots of states have creepy haunted houses that will get you spooked, but some parts of the country have haunted spots that have existed for a long time that are bound to make you feel all creeped out.

Well, Thrillist has come out with a list of the scariest places in each state a lot of people will be dying (no pun intended) to check out.

At our neighbor to the right:

Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – The 1829 prison is known as being a testing location for a number of torturous prisoner “reform” techniques. The jail, which had prisoners like Al Capone and bank robber Willie Sutton, offers nightly haunted tours.

And, of course, we kinda knew this one:

Ohio State Reformatory, Mansfield, Ohio – This massive stone castle looks like hell disguised as Hogwarts, a majestically spired campus that housed over 200,000 inmates over its history from 1896-1990. The cells and hallways are filled with undead inmates and faucets dripping blood, turning the already creepy reformatory into a bonafide nightmare.

HERE’S THE FULL LIST