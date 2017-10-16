MeToo Movement Takes Over Social Media

#MeToo

You’ve probably seen it recently, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – but do you know what it means? If not, then you should.

In the past weeks, Harvey Weinstein has been all over the news for his treatment of women, the allegations against him, and the fallout that has come out of the scandal – leading hundreds to speak out and voice their stories of all-too-common sexual assault. This included actress Alyssa Milano, who shared her opinions on Twitter with “Me Too,” and encouraged others too as well, and the movement was born.

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

This tweet promoted thousands of responses, demonstrating just how ingrained sexual assault has become.

This isn't about gaining sympathy, we want people to realize the magnitude of sexual assault. It shouldn't be as common as it it. #metoo — Enjoly (@enjolyyt) October 16, 2017

I almost felt too ashamed to post, but that’s the whole point of this: don’t. It was never your fault. #MeToo — Miss Twin Peaks (@abattoiring) October 16, 2017

It can happen to anybody. Men. People of colour. People in the LGBT+ community. The homeless. It should happen to nobody.#MeToo — Jessica Letts (@4MagikarpetRide) October 16, 2017

Every single woman has a #MeToo story. If that doesn't terrify you then you're the problem. — BREAKFAST BINT (@zaanbanaan) October 16, 2017

Some shared stories, some simply joined in with the #MeToo hashtag. Regardless, the out-pour has been staggering, proving the point that Alyssa Milano had addressed.

