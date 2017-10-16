#MeToo Movement Takes Over Social Media

By Paul Laux
#MeToo

You’ve probably seen it recently, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram – but do you know what it means?  If not, then you should.

In the past weeks, Harvey Weinstein has been all over the news for his treatment of women, the allegations against him, and the fallout that has come out of the scandal – leading hundreds to speak out and voice their stories of all-too-common sexual assault.  This included actress Alyssa Milano, who shared her opinions on Twitter with “Me Too,” and encouraged others too as well, and the movement was born.

This tweet promoted thousands of responses, demonstrating just how ingrained sexual assault has become.

Some shared stories, some simply joined in with the #MeToo hashtag.  Regardless, the out-pour has been staggering, proving the point that Alyssa Milano had addressed.

More here.

