Hogwarts Train Came To The Rescue

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: hogwarts
(Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

This is a headline that might make your head itch, but it actually happened, and to the family of 6 that was picked up – they’re grateful.

The train, which is based and modeled off the train of the hugely popular Harry Potter series, runs through scenic Scottland.  Usually it just goes point A to B, giving their passengers a unique experience, but it got a call it wasn’t expecting – to pick up a family that had been stranded by a storm in their canoes.

“The policeman said, ‘We’ve arranged for the next train passing to stop for you, and you’re not going to believe this but it’s the Hogwarts Express steam train. Your kids are going to love it,’” Cluett said Sunday.

Even though they were stranded, at least they had a good ride?

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live