Hogwarts Train Came To The Rescue

This is a headline that might make your head itch, but it actually happened, and to the family of 6 that was picked up – they’re grateful.

The train, which is based and modeled off the train of the hugely popular Harry Potter series, runs through scenic Scottland. Usually it just goes point A to B, giving their passengers a unique experience, but it got a call it wasn’t expecting – to pick up a family that had been stranded by a storm in their canoes.

Stranded family in Scotland is rescued by Hogwarts Express, the train from "Harry Potter." https://t.co/bTIwOfxqfi pic.twitter.com/Yqk032USf6 — ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2017

“The policeman said, ‘We’ve arranged for the next train passing to stop for you, and you’re not going to believe this but it’s the Hogwarts Express steam train. Your kids are going to love it,’” Cluett said Sunday.

Even though they were stranded, at least they had a good ride?

