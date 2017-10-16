Get To Know More About Sara Bareilles And The Cast Of Waitress

Filed Under: Sara Bareilles, Waitress

Waitress the musical opens this Tuesday at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square! The show runs from October 17th through November 5th.

You can learn more about the show and get ticket information here.

WATCH: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show Interviews Sara Bareilles

The show’s music was done by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, and Q104’s morning show of Jeremiah and Jeff got to talk to Sara and the cast of Waitress, who are kicking off the tour in Cleveland, to get to know them a little better.

Check out the video below!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live