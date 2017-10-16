Get To Know More About Sara Bareilles And The Cast Of Waitress

Waitress the musical opens this Tuesday at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square! The show runs from October 17th through November 5th.

You can learn more about the show and get ticket information here.

WATCH: The Jeremiah & Jeff Show Interviews Sara Bareilles

The show’s music was done by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, and Q104’s morning show of Jeremiah and Jeff got to talk to Sara and the cast of Waitress, who are kicking off the tour in Cleveland, to get to know them a little better.

