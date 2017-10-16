Cleveland Cavaliers Opening Night at The Q Fan Guide

#AllForOne Cavs Fan Guide

2017-18 Cavaliers Opening Night at The Q

Tuesday, October 17th at 8:00 p.m.

Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

The countdown to tipoff of a brand new season is on! The excitement begins when the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday, October 17th in a nationally televised game on TNT at 8:00 p.m.

The 2017-18 Cavaliers high-energy action on the court, fueled by the award-winning game presentation and a line-up of premium giveaways and special theme nights, promises to deliver a championship-caliber experience at The Q this season!

Arena doors will open at 6:30 p.m., approximately 90 minutes before tipoff for fans to enjoy activities on The Q’s concourse including music and entertainment, face painting, sign making and a variety of great food and beverage options.

Fans can look forward to the well-known electric atmosphere inside The Q that makes attending a Cavaliers home game an incredible fan entertainment experience. A new player introduction video will capture the highly anticipated season return on the HUMONGOTRON. The American Music and Soul Train Award R&B Band Winners and Billboard Chart topping artists, Bell Biv DeVoe, will perform for the crowd at halftime.

The popular Cavalier Girls dance team, Scream Team hip hop troupe, and Q-Stix drumline are back with exciting, new routines to keep the fun and energy going along with the unpredictable antics of fan-favorite mascots Moondog and Sir C.C.

Fans in attendance will be greeted at their seats with an Opening Night Cavs T-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic and a Light-up Bracelet presented by Tissot. The Opening Night T-shirt was selected and voted on by Wine & Gold United members and boldly displays the new Cavs Global Shield across the chest, part of the Cavs modernized brand and logo collection.

The team’s new-look includes an updated court design and new Nike uniforms.

“ The Shield ,” the tool of a defender that represents the Cavaliers commitment to Defend The Land and the spirit of resilience that is Cleveland, stands guard at center court as the focal point of the team’s new court design .

,” the tool of a defender that represents the Cavaliers commitment to Defend The Land and the spirit of resilience that is Cleveland, . The Cavaliers will suit up in the new Nike Association edition uniforms to tipoff the regular season. The new white uniform combines the updated and contemporary look of the Cavs brand with Nike’s innovative high-performance technology and features global emblems of drive and determination — Nike’s Swoosh and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s Wingfoot. It is one of four new Nike uniforms the Cavs will wear this season.

The Cavs Team Shop at The Q and online at Cavs.com/Shop, is the only place fans can purchase the team exclusive jersey featuring the Goodyear Wingfoot patch, authentic to what the Cavs players will wear on court. Fans can also shop from a full selection of Cavs Nike men and women’s apparel in a variety of sizes including t-shirts, sweatshirts, polos, player name and number tees and more.

As a special in-arena Opening Night Team Shop Offer, fans who spend $100 will receive a $15 Cavs Team Shop gift card. Online, as an Opening Night special, Cavs.com/Shop will offer free UPS ground shipping on all orders over $99.

The Q Foods: In addition to returning fan-favorite dishes and beverages from resident celebrity chefs Michael Symon (B Spot Burgers at Sec. 124 and Bar Symon at Sec. C126), Jonathon Sawyer (Seesaw Pretzel Shoppe at Sec. 110) and Rocco Whalen (Rocco’s at The Q at Sec. 100), The Q and Aramark welcome Chef Jill Vedaa, of Salt+, to the Launch Test Kitchen. Vedaa’s menu will be featured at the Launch Test Kitchen on The Q’s main concourse at Sec. 126, serving up Chipotle Chicken Roll Ups, Crispy Manchego Wedges, Lamb Meatballs, Zucchini Salad and much more!

Broadcast: FOX Sports Ohio, the official TV home of the Cavaliers, will carry 70 Cavs games during the 2017-18 regular season beginning with the Friday, October 20th matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 p.m. Fred McLeod and game analyst Austin Carr are back calling the action with Allie Clifton reporting sideline. Campy Russell and Jeff Phelps host the pregame and postgame editions of Cavaliers Live, 30 minutes prior to and immediately following each game.

OneAmericaAppeal.Org – The NBA, Turner Broadcasting (TNT) and the Cleveland Cavaliers are joining together to continue support of league-wide hurricane relief efforts. On Opening Night, fans may go to auctions.nba.com beginning October 17th at 7:00 p.m. EST until October 26th to bid on exclusive game worn player jerseys from Opening Night games. All proceeds will benefit One America Appeal and help those in need.

Cavs.com/Tickets: Cavs fans can lock-in seats to Opening Night and their favorite games all season long, NOW, at Cavs.com/Tickets, where tickets to Cavs games are always available. The Cavs 2017-18 promotional schedule features a full lineup of fan-favorite giveaways and memorable theme nights for all ages to enjoy.

For the latest news and updates, fans can follow the team’s official Twitter feed and Instagram account at @cavs and on Facebook at facebook.com/Cavs