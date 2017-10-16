Brian Regan Coming To Akron Civic Theatre This January

COMEDIAN BRIAN REGAN

ANNOUNCES SPRING 2018 TOUR DATES

WHEN: SATURDAY, JANUARY 27

WHERE: AKRON CIVIC THEATRE

Tickets: Go On Sale Friday, October 20, 2017 at 10 AM

Tickets available online at LiveNation.com or charge by phone at 800-745-3000

Regan’s First Netflix Special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers, Will Premiere November 21

Regan Will Make His Next Tonight Show Appearance On November 8 Leading Up To His Carnegie Hall Debut On November 11, 2017

Comedian Brian Regan announces spring 2018 tour dates for his non-stop theater tour going on sale Friday, October 20, 2017. The spring tour will visit 31 cities from January through the first week of June 2018. Regan visits close to 100 cities each year selling out the most beautiful venues in North America. A list of new tour dates is below. For more information and links to purchase tickets visit BrianRegan.com.

On November 21, Regan will star in his first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers. The special is the first of a two-special deal with Netflix. Regan taped the special on June 23 & 24, 2017 at The Paramount Theatre in Denver.

On October 17, 2017 at 8:30 PM, Regan will be seen in Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, on The Audience Network.

Regan will make his Carnegie Hall debut on November 11, 2017.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Regan will make his next appearance with Jimmy on November 8, 2017. Regan made 28 stand-up appearances on The Late Show With David Letterman, the most of any comic in the show’s 22 years on CBS.

Regan’s previous stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2015), was the first-ever live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history. The special was critically acclaimed with Vanity Fair calling Regan, “The funniest stand-up alive.” He made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film, Top Five, and was a guest on Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Regan’s previous comedy releases include: Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall (2015) airing on Comedy Central and is available on CD & DVD and as a video or audio download; All By Myself (2010)