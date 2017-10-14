Top 20 Cleveland Countdown October 14, 2017

1. What About Us – P!nk
2. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
3. Feel It Still-Portugal. The Man
4. Strip That Down-Liam Payne feat. Quavo
5. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift
6. Praying-Kesha
7. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
8. Attention-Charlie Puth
9. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 feat. Sza
10. Friends-Justin Bieber and BloodPop
11. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
12. Perfect-Ed Sheeran
13. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
14. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
15. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
16. Miles-Phillip Phillips
17. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
18. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
19. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2
20. Sorry Not Sorry-Demi Lovato
