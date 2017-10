Listen 4 times daily to play Q104’s 4 Question Quiz to see Fall Out Boy at Quicken Loans Arena on October 20th

We’ll ask 4 questions. Get them right, you’ll win tickets to their show at the Q! Get them wrong, we’ll tell you how many you answered correctly and we’ll ask the same questions next time.

Keep track of the questions and answers to make it easier to win!

Listen at the winning times of 7:40 am, 11:40 am, 2:40 pm, and 4:40 pm. Call in at 216-578-0104!