“The Force” Is Strong In Parma

By Paul Laux
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Just like keeping your lawn nice and green in the summer, it almost becomes a competition in the fall to see who dresses up their yard best for Halloween, then Christmas later.  It seems like this family in Parma is currently in the lead with their awesome Star Wars setup.

Nick Meyer didn’t want to mess around, and built an ENTIRE AT-AT in his front yard – so big, he had to anchor it to his house…  If you don’t know what that is, remember when Luke took down one of these by flying around its legs with rope? And another with his lightsaber Yea.  That thing.

“It was a weekend project,” he said. “We would tinker with it on the weekends.  He got a lot of friends, however, he still claims he really isn’t that crazy of a fan.

Yea.  Sure.

More here.

