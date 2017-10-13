Fireworks May Soon Be Legal In Ohio

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: fireworks
(Jewel Samad/AFP/GettyImages)

Fireworks might finally be legal here in Ohio, and that’s not just the little popper and stringy stuff – that means THE BIG STUFF.  That is, if it get’s through the final stages of approval.

The bill to legalize fireworks passed the house 77-12, though it will still prohibit anyone from using them while intoxicated.  It also would still not kick in until 2020.  It’s also good to note that this has come up before in Ohio, but it has yet to ever pass.

Right now, it’s legal to buy them in Ohio, just not use them – what a mood killer.

