Arby’s Venison Sandwich Is Coming Back October 21st

If you remember, last year, Arby’s debuted a venison sandwich to 5 hunting-centric states. The restaurants sold out in a matter of hours.

The venison sandwich comes topped with crispy onions and a juniper berry sauce.

According to uproxx.com —

Now, at the request from meat-lovers across the country, Arby’s will release the sandwich to restaurants nationwide October 21.

Consumers will have to be quick if they want to trap a deer sandwich, though, because they will only be available as supplies last.

Also, Arby’s will test out an elk sandwich in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana on the same day.

The elk sandwich features elk steak, also topped with crispy onions, but with blackberry port steak sauce.

***For those who are naturally very worried about Bambis all over the world losing their moms, it is noteworthy to mention that overpopulation of deer and elk have been hot button environmental issues for years, and there is a lot of debate about what to do about it.***