Arby’s Venison Sandwich Is Coming Back October 21st

By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Aly Tanner, arby's, Q104, Uproxx, venison
(Photo credit PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

If you remember, last year, Arby’s debuted a venison sandwich to 5 hunting-centric states.  The restaurants sold out in a matter of hours.

The venison sandwich comes topped with crispy onions and a juniper berry sauce.

According to uproxx.com

Now, at the request from meat-lovers across the country, Arby’s will release the sandwich to restaurants nationwide October 21.

Consumers will have to be quick if they want to trap a deer sandwich, though, because they will only be available as supplies last.

Also, Arby’s will test out an elk sandwich in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana on the same day.

The elk sandwich features elk steak, also topped with crispy onions, but with blackberry port steak sauce.

***For those who are naturally very worried about Bambis all over the world losing their moms, it is noteworthy to mention that overpopulation of deer and elk have been hot button environmental issues for years, and there is a lot of debate about what to do about it.***

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Poses & PawsSign up for yoga with kittens this December!
Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live