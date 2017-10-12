The New Years Eve Celebration Show Has A New Host

Hard to believe, but people are already starting to plan for New Years Eve, this includes CNN who scrambled after cutting ties with Kathy Griffin. Griffin had hosted the event with Anderson Cooper since 2007, but was let go after her controversial photoshoot in which she held a severed head that looked like Donald Trump.

Up next to hose with Cooper? Andy Cohen.

The news is out! I'm co-hosting New Year's Eve on CNN with @andersoncooper and I could not be more excited! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 11, 2017

Cooper knew a change had to happen, and offered this immediately after the photo shoot; “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Cohen and Anderson Cooper go way back, apparently for decades, and it looks like it’s going to be a great show.

“I’ve been friends with Anderson for twenty-five years. We’ve traveled the world together and performed in 30 plus cities with ‘AC2’ and it’s all led to this one huge night!” Cohen wrote in the press release.

Andy Cohen joins Anderson Cooper for CNN's NYE show, replacing ousted Kathy Griffin https://t.co/tWnRebgPm6 pic.twitter.com/qRBm055pXJ — manuel zambrano (@manuelzr0123) October 11, 2017

