Ohio Just Might Be The Worst State To Trick Or Treat In

By Paul Laux
Photo Credit: JR Eaton/CBS Radio Cleveland

DON’T BE STINGY.  Apparently Ohio is the worst state in the entire country to trick or treat in, and it’s all because of that.

When you were a kid, the goal was always to grab at much as you could.  You’d never eat it all, but it was almost a goal to get a pillowcase so heavy, it could be used to anchor down a plane.

Apparently, Ohio might not be the best place to do that however.  According to a study, candy purchases per person in Ohio was just $11.22, easily taking the bottom seat in the contest.

The best state?  Oregon. with an insane $40.29 per person spend on candy.  So if you really want all that sugar, book a flight to Portland.

More here.

