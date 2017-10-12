Ohio Just Might Be The Worst State To Trick Or Treat In

DON’T BE STINGY. Apparently Ohio is the worst state in the entire country to trick or treat in, and it’s all because of that.
When you were a kid, the goal was always to grab at much as you could. You’d never eat it all, but it was almost a goal to get a pillowcase so heavy, it could be used to anchor down a plane.
Apparently, Ohio might not be the best place to do that however. According to a study, candy purchases per person in Ohio was just $11.22, easily taking the bottom seat in the contest.
The best state? Oregon. with an insane $40.29 per person spend on candy. So if you really want all that sugar, book a flight to Portland.
