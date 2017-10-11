Your Grocery Budget Might Just Be Going Up

Grocery shopping can sometimes be a painful experience. It’s stressful, and it’s expensive.
Now, soon, you might be having to expand the budget, because Cuyahoga County might be charging you 10 cents per plastic bag at check out.
You read that right the county will be charging you the money.
Half the revenue will go to the store, but the other half is going right to the county to help clean up creeks, rivers, and of course the lake. The news has left people with a mixed reaction.
Some stores already charge this fee, but offer you to bring your own bags for no charge – not sure how those rules will change, if at all.
Paper or plastic?
