Limited ALCS Tickets On Sale Today

The Cleveland Indians – today (Wednesday) at 10 am – will be selling a “limited number” of ALCS tickets. They will only be good if, obviously, the Indians win tonight against the Yankees. First pitch is 8 pm at Progressive Field.

A very limited number of tickets for potential ALCS games will go on sale to the public tomorrow at 10AM on https://t.co/mKVZCHFord. pic.twitter.com/0eTv8QMnZy — AL Central champs! (@Indians) October 10, 2017

The tickets will be on sale at indians.com, and it doesn’t have everyone all that excited, considering how worried/ritualistic baseball fans are.

They will, almost certainly, sell out instantly. If the Indians do win tonight, they will punch their ticket to play Houston in the ALCS. That would be a 7-game series starting Friday where Cleveland will have home-field advantage.

Limited number of #ALCS @indians tickets going on sale at 10am Wednesday, with fingers crossed. #RallyTogether — Homa Bash (@HomaBashWEWS) October 10, 2017

More here.