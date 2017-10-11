Limited ALCS Tickets On Sale Today

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Cleveland Indians
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 05: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians is introduced prior to game one of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on October 5, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Indians – today (Wednesday) at 10 am – will be selling a “limited number” of ALCS tickets. They will only be good if, obviously, the Indians win tonight against the Yankees. First pitch is 8 pm at Progressive Field.

The tickets will be on sale at indians.com, and it doesn’t have everyone all that excited, considering how worried/ritualistic baseball fans are.

They will, almost certainly, sell out instantly.  If the Indians do win tonight, they will punch their ticket to play Houston in the ALCS. That would be a 7-game series starting Friday where Cleveland will have home-field advantage.

More here.

Listen Live