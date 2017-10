Monday Night Football always bring some excitement to the beginning of the week, and this was no different with the Vikings 20-17 win over the Bears.

It also left a lot of fans scratching their head thinking “did I really just hear that?”

Wait, did the Vikings just audible to "Bieber"?!? pic.twitter.com/qrvEe8E7Vn — Eric Kristensen (@erickristensen) October 10, 2017

It sure sounds like “Bieber, Bieber, Bieber” can be heard just before the play, leading many to believe that it’s an actually play. Which wouldn’t be too weird, as odd play names are common – just ask Payton Manning with “Omaha.”

Vikings have a Bieber audible? pic.twitter.com/ya7H7BRVpl — Travis Pineapple (@Rob_In_WI) October 10, 2017

More here.