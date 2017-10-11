Cleveland Indians Potential ALCS Tickets Sold Out

This morning, we told you about the Indians putting tickets on sale for the ALCS.

Now, those tickets are SOLD OUT!

Here’s the press release from the Indians:

TICKETS FOR POTENTIAL INDIANS ALCS HOME GAMES SOLD OUT

Series would begin at Progressive Field Friday, Oct. 13

Tickets for four potential American League Championship Series games at Progressive Field are now sold out.

With a win Wednesday in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Yankees, the Indians would open the ALCS on Friday, Oct. 13, at Progressive Field against the Houston Astros. The remainder of the schedule would include: