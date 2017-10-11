Cleveland Indians Potential ALCS Tickets Sold Out

Filed Under: Cleveland Indians
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 after hitting a home run to right field against Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Divisional Series at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

This morning, we told you about the Indians putting tickets on sale for the ALCS.

Now, those tickets are SOLD OUT!

Here’s the press release from the Indians:

TICKETS FOR POTENTIAL INDIANS ALCS HOME GAMES SOLD OUT

Series would begin at Progressive Field Friday, Oct. 13

Tickets for four potential American League Championship Series games at Progressive Field are now sold out.

With a win Wednesday in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Yankees, the Indians would open the ALCS on Friday, Oct. 13, at Progressive Field against the Houston Astros. The remainder of the schedule would include:

  • Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 14 at Progressive Field
  • Games 3-5: Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 16-18, at Minute Maid Park (Game 5 if necessary)
  • Games 6-7 (if necessary): Friday-Saturday, Oct. 20-21 at Progressive Field

 

