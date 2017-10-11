Cleveland Area Trick-Or-Treat Times

Make sure you don’t miss trick-or-treating this year in Cleveland!

The comprehensive list, and we mean comprehensive list of all city times has been released. Here are some:

Cleveland

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m

Cleveland Heights

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parents or guardians should accompany young children

Hudson

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Independence

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m

Medina

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m

North Ridgeville

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Strongsville

Tuesday, Oct. 31 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Check out the FULL list here.