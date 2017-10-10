Taylor Swift Has Been Popping Up On Fans Instagrams & Chatting With Them

Taylor hasn’t been in the public eye much lately, and apparently she’s been spending her time away stalking her fans on Instagram.

Over the weekend the singer popped up on several Instagram accounts.

When one fan asked how her cats are doing she responded, “The cats are alive and well. Still very fuzzy,” and when another asked about where her 10-minute version of “All Too Well” is she responded, “ITS SOMEWHERE IN A DRAWER I DON’T KNOW I DON’T KNOW.”

She even voted in a fan poll, which asked whether the #reputation era will live up to previous ones (she voted Yes, of course).

Check them out below:

Taylor voted 'Yes' on another fan poll on Instagram today pic.twitter.com/7xHCy6sKG7 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017

"the cats are alive and well. Still very fuzzy." – Taylor to a fan on Instagram live 😸 pic.twitter.com/EETF6Abv2k — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017