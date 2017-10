Would you even believe if it was Blow Pops? Probably not…but it is!

Blow Pops, for the first time, are Ohioans favorite candy, all based on sales. So really, it could just all be sitting at the back of the cupboard or on the bottom of your purse (we don’t judge).

That magical part of a blow pop when you taste the bubble gum and the candy😍😍 — Noony🌞 (@Daleymaya) August 14, 2017

I may or may not have brought all your fav childhood candies out: candy bracelet, pop rocks, and blow pops #NoShame #PartyWithMe — goonie (@Madi_Dobson) September 10, 2017

is it ok to take candy from strangers if they are uber drivers? asking for me and this blow pop i have — sassy (@sassyatlaw) April 21, 2017

Last year? M&Ms, which came in second this year, right behind Starbursts (and yes, all of them – not just the pink ones).

Is this your favorite candy? If you live in Ohio, it probably is.