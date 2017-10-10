Chinese Woman Goes Blind After Playing Smartphone Game For 24 Hours

A woman from China has gone partially blind after spending an entire day playing a smartphone game.

The 21-year-old, Wu Xiaojing, is a hardcore fan of popular multiplayer smartphone game Honour of Kings. Wu, who works in finance, is said to have been playing the game for several hours when she suddenly lost sight in her right eye.

She was diagnosed with Retinal Artery Occlusion, a problem more common in elderly patients that can result in permanent loss of vision.

“If I don’t work, I usually get up around 6am, have breakfast, then play until 4pm,” she said. “I would eat something, take a nap, wake up and continue playing until 1 or 2am. My parents had warned me that I might go blind.”

She spent all of October 1st, a Chinese public holiday, playing the game and lost her sight after dinner.