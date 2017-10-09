VIDEO: Jason Aldean Returns To Perform On SNL

By Paul Laux
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Just recently, Jason Aldean claimed it could take him a long time to come back to the stage, if he ever did.  However, this weekend he returned to the stage to perform “Won’t back down.” a classic by the late Tom Petty.

Just last week, Aldean was onstage, just 20 minutes into his set,  during the terrible shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas where 58 were killed and hundreds injured.

It was unclear when, or even if he would ever perform live again.  However this weekend, he joined SNL to perform Tom Petty’s classic song during their cold open.  Something everyone needed.

