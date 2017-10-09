Therapy Dogs Come To Help Las Vegas Victims

Just days after the Las Vegas shooting, and everyone is still – rightfully – in shot, especially those who were directly affected – such as the victims.

However, The Lutheran Church Charities knew the healing could be helped with something simple – therapy dogs! Something that has been proven to have many many positive effects not only on a person’s mental health, but also their physical.

19 dogs arrived in town, and they were welcomed with open arms.

Therapy dogs reporting for duty in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/UyOAfMa9bc — Clint Falin (@ClintFalin) October 5, 2017

“I came straight to the hospital from the venue at 10:30 at night, still wearing my concert clothes, because I knew there were things I could do to help the families,” Szymanski told TODAY. “It was a sigh of relief when the first dogs arrived Monday morning, because I knew the cavalry had arrived.

Therapy dogs are helping out in Las Vegas, offering comfort to those affected by the mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/4O1iiD7ts2 — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 4, 2017

Another sweet moment in Las Vegas. Therapy dogs arrive at hospital to comfort shooting victims and emergency responders. @wsmv pic.twitter.com/unFkvVPTvw — Jeremy Finley (@WSMVJeremyITEAM) October 4, 2017

Therapy dogs serve as "second responders" in Las Vegas https://t.co/lwT3dzeffQ pic.twitter.com/atPYwbmUFO — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 5, 2017

Even with a tragedy with the magnitude of this, it’s great to know that our four-legged friends will always be there to help us get through it.

