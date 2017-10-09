Therapy Dogs Come To Help Las Vegas Victims

By Paul Laux
(Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Just days after the Las Vegas shooting, and everyone is still – rightfully – in shot, especially those who were directly affected – such as the victims.

However, The Lutheran Church Charities knew the healing could be helped with something simple – therapy dogs!  Something that has been proven to have many many positive effects not only on a person’s mental health, but also their physical.

19 dogs arrived in town, and they were welcomed with open arms.

“I came straight to the hospital from the venue at 10:30 at night, still wearing my concert clothes, because I knew there were things I could do to help the families,” Szymanski told TODAY. “It was a sigh of relief when the first dogs arrived Monday morning, because I knew the cavalry had arrived.

Even with a tragedy with the magnitude of this, it’s great to know that our four-legged friends will always be there to help us get through it.

More here.

