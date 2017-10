Have you ever thought that eventually we will just be using images to talk again, like hieroglyphs?Β Well, apparently Apple has.Β New emojis are coming out this week, making those LOLs and OMGs easier to say… in picture form.

What’re you going to do with a zombie emoji? Or a CURLING EMOJI (seriously why)?Β Who knows, but people are freaking out about it.

Apple is unveiling some new emojis . . . including a new sad face with a New York Giants hat. — John DeBella (@JDeBella) October 9, 2017

when u come home @ 3am drunk and your dogs start barking #NewEmojis pic.twitter.com/6w7bKCIrrZ — jo (@jojagtiani) October 9, 2017

Have fun.Β And emoji on.

More here.