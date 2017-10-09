Dove Under Fire For Racially Insensitive Ad

By Aly Tanner
(Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Dove is apologizing for an ad that many are calling racially insensitive.

On Saturday, the soap company issued a Twitter apology saying it, “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully.”

The ad depicts a black woman shedding her brown t-shirt as she transforms into a white woman wearing a lighter t-shirt.

Then a third image shows a white woman removing her t-shirt to reveal a woman of Asian descent.

Dove’s Twitter and Facebook pages were littered with backlash posts.

One post read, “This is gross. You think people of color can just wash away their melanin and become white? What were you going for, exactly?” Dove, which is owned by a Dutch-British company called Unilever, said, “We deeply regret the offense it caused.”

This isn’t the first time Dove has been criticized for producing racially insensitive material.

In 2011, another controversial ad depicted a “before and after” with three women. The woman standing in front of the “before” image was black, the woman in between had olive-toned skin and the woman in the “after” image had white skin.

