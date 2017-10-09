ALDS Game 4 Watch Parties In Cleveland

By Aly Tanner
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

From Fox 8

The Indians are again hosting ALDS watch parties at area Quaker Steak and Lube locations.

Tonight, the Tribe will take on the Yankees in New York for Game 4.

The locations include:

Mentor (7834 Reynolds Road)

Valley View (5935 Canal Road)

Medina (4094 Pearl Road)

Sheffield (4900 Transportation Dr.)

Alumni and the hot dog clan will appear at the Medina location today, and Slider and the Strikers will be at the Sheffield location.

The Indians are leading the Yankees 2-1 in the best-of-five series.

