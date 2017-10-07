Top 20 Cleveland Countdown October 7, 2017

1. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
2. What About Us-Pink
3. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man
4. Strip That Down-Liam Payne
5. Attention-Charlie Puth
6. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift
7. Praying-Kesha
8. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop
9. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato
10. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza
11. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
12. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
13. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson
14. Perfect-Ed Sheeran
15. Thunder-Imagine Dragons
16. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
17. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna
18. Miles-Phillip Phillips
19. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith
20. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2
