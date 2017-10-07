Top 20 Cleveland Countdown October 7, 2017

1. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

2. What About Us-Pink

3. Feel It Still-Portugal the Man

4. Strip That Down-Liam Payne

5. Attention-Charlie Puth

6. Look What You Made Me Do-Taylor Swift

7. Praying-Kesha

8. Friends-Justin Bieber and Blood Pop

9. No Promises-Cheat Codes and Demi Lovato

10. What Lovers Do-Maroon 5 f/Sza

11. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

12. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

13. Love So Soft-Kelly Clarkson

14. Perfect-Ed Sheeran

15. Thunder-Imagine Dragons

16. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

17. Wild Thoughts-DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna

18. Miles-Phillip Phillips

19. Too Good at Goodbyes-Sam Smith

20. You’re the Best Thing About Me-U2

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.