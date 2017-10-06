Your Weekend Preview – Go Tribe!

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Weekend
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 05: Francisco Lindor #12 of the Cleveland Indians is introduced prior to game one of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field on October 5, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

As we finally hit the glorious day that is Friday, we look ahead to the fantastic week we’re about to have.  So here is a sneak peek at what’s going on this weekend in the CLE.

Bacon Fest

Head over to the East Bank of the Flats – you won’t be disappointed, especially if you love bacon.  Saturday Noon – 10pm, and admission is free!  Music, games, and of course BACON.  Also, Jeremiah & Jeff will be guest judges, so stop by, say hi, and eat some amazing bacon.

Crocker Park Food Truck Challenege

Loosen the belts, it’s going to be a tasty weekend.  Jeff is going to be out at the Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge, and you should be too – he will be a guest judge.

It’s Saturday from 11-4 and over 25 trucks will be on-site, each bringing their own unique menus.  Check out the details here.

Cleveland Indians

Of course we can’t forget about our favorite baseball team!  They look to finish off the Yankees this weekend and move on to the ALDS.  Root for the Tribe, wear some gear, and #RallyTogether!

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App
October 7th

Listen Live