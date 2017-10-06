Your Weekend Preview – Go Tribe!

As we finally hit the glorious day that is Friday, we look ahead to the fantastic week we’re about to have. So here is a sneak peek at what’s going on this weekend in the CLE.

Bacon Fest

Head over to the East Bank of the Flats – you won’t be disappointed, especially if you love bacon. Saturday Noon – 10pm, and admission is free! Music, games, and of course BACON. Also, Jeremiah & Jeff will be guest judges, so stop by, say hi, and eat some amazing bacon.

Crocker Park Food Truck Challenege

Loosen the belts, it’s going to be a tasty weekend. Jeff is going to be out at the Crocker Park Food Truck Challenge, and you should be too – he will be a guest judge.

25+ trucks, unique eats & fun. Grab a bite & see who's Crockers Coolest Food Truck! Which truck is your fave? https://t.co/cgc2XDsqIN pic.twitter.com/foplRzefyz — Crocker Park Living (@Crocker_Park) September 30, 2017

It’s Saturday from 11-4 and over 25 trucks will be on-site, each bringing their own unique menus. Check out the details here.

Cleveland Indians

Of course we can’t forget about our favorite baseball team! They look to finish off the Yankees this weekend and move on to the ALDS. Root for the Tribe, wear some gear, and #RallyTogether!