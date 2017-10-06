Win ‘All Access’ To Waitress At Playhouse Square

Listen 4 times daily to play Q104’s 4 Question Quiz to see the national tour launch of Waitress: The Musical at Playhouse Square, starting October 17th.

We’ll ask 4 questions. Get them right, and you’ll win! Get them wrong, we’ll tell you how many you answered correctly and we’ll ask the same questions next time.

Keep track of the questions and answers to make it easier to win!

Listen 4 times daily to play Q104 ‘s 4 question quiz (7:40, 11:40, 2:40, 4:40) and you could win ‘All Access’ to see Waitress at Playhouse Square, from October 17th through November 5th, where you’ll meet the cast and get exclusive show merchandise!

Don’t miss this uplifting musical that celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie. Plus it features original music and lyrics by 6 time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles!

Great seats available, tickets on sale now at playhousesquare.org