There Is American Idol Drama…Already

Well…that didn’t take long. Drama is already stirring up on the set of American idol, and they haven’t even filmed yet. Apparently, it all stems from Katy’s $25 million check she got for the show when the other judges (Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie) got…2.5
They, not surprisingly, were overtly offended by the offer, and apparently settled on $7 million. Oddly enough, even the HOST and most senior member of the whole thing, Ryan Seacrest, only got $15 million.
According to ABC, the drama “never happened,” but we all know what that means.
Hopefully they calm down. They have some serious work to do.
