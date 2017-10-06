There Is American Idol Drama…Already

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: American Idol
Well…that didn’t take long.  Drama is already stirring up on the set of American idol, and they haven’t even filmed yet.  Apparently, it all stems from Katy’s $25 million check she got for the show when the other judges (Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie) got…2.5

They, not surprisingly, were overtly offended by the offer, and apparently settled on $7 million.  Oddly enough, even the HOST and most senior member of the whole thing, Ryan Seacrest, only got $15 million.

According to ABC, the drama “never happened,” but we all know what that means.

Hopefully they calm down.  They have some serious work to do.

