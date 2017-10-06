Netflix Is Raising Its Prices

Netflix is raising the price for its most popular video streaming plan by 10%— a move that affects most of Netflix’s 53 million US subscribers.

The company will now charge $11 per month instead of $10 for a plan that includes HD and allows subscribers to simultaneously watch programs on two different internet-connected devices.

The price for another plan that includes ultra-HD video is going up by 17%, to $14 from $12 a month.

The plan that limits subscribers to one screen without HD will remain $8 a month.

The increase would be the first in two years for Netflix, and are being driven by the company’s desire to fatten its profits as it spends more money on a critically-acclaimed slate of original programming.

(It landed more Emmy nominations than any network besides HBO this year.)

