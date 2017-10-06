Las Vegas Shooting: How You Can Help

After the tragic events in Las Vegas many are wondering how they can help.

The National Compassion Fund is managed by The National Center for Victims of Crime. You can donate at nationalcompassionfund.org or text Vegas to 20222 to donate $10 to the National Compassion Fund. 100% of the funds received through the National Compassion Fund will be distributed directly to victims and their families in Las Vegas.

More information on the National Compassion Fund can be found at http://nationalcompassionfund.org/faq/.

For other ways to help including blood donations, food donations and more please visit our sister station in Las Vegas HERE and keep up on all the latest develops at lasvegas.cbslocal.com.