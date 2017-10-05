Will NSYNC Appear At The Superbowl Halftime Show?

By Paul Laux
"Bye Bye Bye" no more: *NSYNC at the 2013 VMAs. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV)

Could happen, especially now that Justin Timberlake is going to be the headliner – and it’s looking like it could actually be happening.

The rumor came straight from one of the former members themselves, Joey Fatone, and he seemed pretty pumped about  it.

We’ve done Super Bowl before… you know what, it’s one of those things. Just like we did the MTV awards… You know, if someone asks to do it, if it’s right, then we do it. If everybody can’t do it, then we don’t do it. It’s pretty simple.

No one will probably know until the show happens, if they end up performing at all.  Guess we will just have to wait.

More here.

