Will NSYNC Appear At The Superbowl Halftime Show?

Could happen, especially now that Justin Timberlake is going to be the headliner – and it’s looking like it could actually be happening.

Hearing about Justin Timberlake doing the halftime show for the super bowl makes me want to see another *NSYNC reunion — larissa (@Larissah1991) September 28, 2017

The rumor came straight from one of the former members themselves, Joey Fatone, and he seemed pretty pumped about it.

We’ve done Super Bowl before… you know what, it’s one of those things. Just like we did the MTV awards… You know, if someone asks to do it, if it’s right, then we do it. If everybody can’t do it, then we don’t do it. It’s pretty simple.

Justin Timberlake becoming Super Bowl LII's Halftime performer is the perfect opportunity for a Nsync reunion/Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/MKdgio376g — Byte (@ByteBSU) September 27, 2017

My hopes & dreams:

Justin Timberlake brings out *NSYNC during the Super Bowl Halftime Show & they announce a special one-time reunion tour. — Eric Silverman (@ericcsilverman) September 28, 2017

No one will probably know until the show happens, if they end up performing at all. Guess we will just have to wait.

