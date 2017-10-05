The Revival Of The Browns Perfect Season Parade

After losing their first few games, it’s back – the perfect season parade. Will it happen this time?

If you remember, last year, the Browns perfect season parade actually almost did happen, it even got city approval. The only problem? The Browns won one single game…on Christmas eve – they didn’t win again the rest of the season.

The Browns better not blow the perfect season this year — Sober Steve (@S_Livingston2) October 1, 2017

However, maybe this year? Some fans think so, and the plans for the parade have already been put into motion. It even has a new logo!

More than $50,000 was raised for the event last year, and ended up being donated to the food bank. Will it happen this year? Who knows, this is the Browns we’re talking about.

