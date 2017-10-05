The Revival Of The Browns Perfect Season Parade

By Paul Laux
CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 01: DeShone Kizer #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller /Getty Images)

After losing their first few games, it’s back – the perfect season parade.  Will it happen this time?

If you remember, last year, the Browns perfect season parade actually almost did happen, it even got city approval.  The only problem?  The Browns won one single game…on Christmas eve – they didn’t win again the rest of the season.

However, maybe this year?  Some fans think so, and the plans for the parade have already been put into motion.  It even has a new logo!

More than $50,000 was raised for the event last year, and ended up being donated to the food bank.  Will it happen this year?  Who knows, this is the Browns we’re talking about.

