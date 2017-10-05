P!nk Coming To Quicken Loans Arena

INTERNATIONAL POP ICON P!NK ANNOUNCES BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA WORLD TOUR 2018

with special guest BLEACHERS

WHEN: March 28, 2018

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, October 13 at 10 am

Purchase Tickets Here

Pop icon P!NK announces her Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 today. The 40-date North American arena tour produced by Live Nation will start in Phoenix, AZ on March 1st and culminate in Los Angeles, CA at The Forum on June 2nd.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 10th at 10am local time through Thursday, October 12th at 10pm local time.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online between October 10th and October 20th will be able to redeem (1) physical copy of P!NK’s new album “Beautiful Trauma,” out Friday, Oct. 13th, 2017. All albums must be redeemed by October 20, 2017 at 11:59pm PST. Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, October 13th to the general public.

To ensure fans gain access to tickets, Fan Registration for the U.S. and Canadian tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

P!NK last hit the road on her The Truth About Love Tour which saw her play 142 sold out shows across 13 countries. The Los Angeles Times said, “Pink remains perhaps the most gifted and imaginative physical performer in pop right now,” while Rolling Stone claimed, “the singer had demonstrated an epic workout of vocals, stagecraft and stunt-work without missing a note,” and The Hollywood Reporter raved, “she still is one of pop’s most powerful vocalists.”

In addition, P!NK releases another track, “Whatever You Want” from her highly anticipated seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma which is available for pre-order now and due out in stores on October 13th (click here to listen) via RCA Records. The track was produced and written by Max Martin and Shellback along with additional writing credits from P!NK. P!NK has also released two other tracks from the album, first single, “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma” to rave reviews.