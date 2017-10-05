Mariah Carey Coming To Hard Rock Rocksino

GLOBAL SUPERSTAR AND BEST-SELLING FEMALE ARTIST OF ALL-TIME

MARIAH CAREY

BRINGS HER HOLIDAY TOUR, “ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU” TO

HARD ROCK ROCKSINO NOVEMBER 22

WHEN: November 22, 2017 at 7:30pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, October 6, 2017 at 10am

NORTHFIELD, OH, Oct. 5, 2017 – Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park announced multi-platinum superstar Mariah Carey will bring her powerhouse vocals and celebrated Holiday Tour, “All I Want for Christmas is You” to the Rocksino the day before Thanksgiving at 7:30p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Tickets for Mariah’s concert, $182.50, $162.50. $102.50, and $82.50, will go on sale to the public 10:00a.m. – 9:00p.m. Friday, Oct. 6 at the Rocksino Box Office and Ticketmaster, www.ticketmaster.com. Normally, the Rocksino’s Box Office is open daily, 1:00p.m. – 9:00p.m.

To complete the holiday magic this year, Universal brings you Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You on BluRay + DVD, an animated feature film based on her best-selling children’s book and #1 single. You’ll also see and hear Mariah Carey in Sony Picture’s feature film The Star, featuring a new original song. The iconic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is not only Mariah Carey’s biggest selling song, but with over 14 million copies sold and counting, it is one of the bestselling songs of all time—Christmas or otherwise. Along with “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the singer’s full holiday discography showcases her incomparable voice and masterful arrangements on holiday classics such as “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “O Holy Night.” The Christmas concerts are quickly becoming a special annual homecoming for the multiple GRAMMY award winner, who was born and raised in New York. Carey’s lengthy career has been intertwined with the city, and she even recorded part of Merry Christmas at The Hit Factory, one of New York’s most legendary studios.