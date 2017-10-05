Gotta Know: Cleveland Metroparks’ Boo At The Zoo

By Paul Laux
The Cleveland Metroparks always do a fantastic job with Boo at the Zoo, and Kelly joined the show to let us know all about it!

Cleveland’s favorite Halloween tradition just got sweeter at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Boo at the Zoo presented by Citizen’s Bank features more treat stations, unlimited 4-D Theater movies, carousel and train rides, plus three weekends to choose from:

Fridays through Sundays – October 13th through the 29th – 5 pm – 9 pm (3 weekends to choose from).

Member Price: $10.50 at the gate, $9.50 online
Non-member Price: $11.50 at the gate, $10.50 online
Children under 2: Free

Get your tickets in advance and save $1 per ticket at clevelandmetroparks.com/boo. Hurry, before tickets disappear.

