Florists in Vegas Create Memorial Using Donated Flowers

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Las Vegas
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After a tragedy such as the Las Vegas Massacre, sometimes even the smallest gesture can speak volumes to those who were affected.

As fate would have it, there was a florists convention in town, and after hearing what had happened, they all wanted to chip in, and help in any way they could.  For them, that was making a fantastic memorial out of donated flowers.

No one appreciated more than the family and friends of the victims of the shooting, and hopefully it will be there for all affected to help start the healing process.

