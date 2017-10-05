Florists in Vegas Create Memorial Using Donated Flowers

After a tragedy such as the Las Vegas Massacre, sometimes even the smallest gesture can speak volumes to those who were affected.
Mayesh Las Vegas thanks these amazing designers and their volunteers for the beautiful Memorial they installed yesterday in honor of all the loss love ones that were taken during the devastating shooting Sunday night. Our hearts are filled for what you have contributed to our city. 🙌🏼Hands down and 👒hats off to these beautiful souls. || #vegasstrong #mayeshgivesback @freshdesignsflorist @intrigue_designs Special thanks to Sue and Sarah for reaching out, we are so thankful for your support! @designsbyoochay || Memorial located at the Wedding MBA Las Vegas Convention Center at the Family Assist area.
As fate would have it, there was a florists convention in town, and after hearing what had happened, they all wanted to chip in, and help in any way they could. For them, that was making a fantastic memorial out of donated flowers.
Thank you for allowing us to take part in this beautiful act of kindness today in Las Vegas. #lasvegas #prayforlasvegas #moreloveintheworld #Repost @intrigue_designs ・・・ So many designers volunteered their time to help create this beautiful display directed by @freshdesignsflorist . Thank you to @mayeshwholesale @mayeshlasvegas for supporting our community and helping us heal by sharing our talents.
#Regram @freshdesignsflorist: So many kind and compassionate florists came together today to create a floral memorial in front of the 'family assistance' center at the Las Vegas Convention Center. @mayeshlasvegas donated every bloom and even bought two cases of Oasis for us. Thank you Sharon.. we continue to pray. #lasvegasshooting @intrigue_designs @pamelaprimrose @alyssaleewalker 📷: @freshdesignsflorist #prayforlasvegas #lasvegas #weddingmba #moreloveintheworld
No one appreciated more than the family and friends of the victims of the shooting, and hopefully it will be there for all affected to help start the healing process.