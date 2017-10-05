Costco Is Selling 1 Year Worth Of Emergency Food For $1,000

By Aly Tanner
Costco is now offering doomsday preppers a year’s worth of “emergency food” for $1,000, and the kit is said to stay fresh for up to 25 years.

The retailer’s website lists a “Nutristore 1 Year Emergency Food Kit” for $999.99, and the package includes 6,200 servings of food, which is enough to last one person for an entire year.

The kit is composed of nearly 100 cans of food including wheat, rice, milk, granola, fruits, vegetables and meats. The package also includes plenty of salt and sugar for flavor.

“The idea came about making a great starter kit for a family who wanted to prepare for any kind of disaster. This is a great value with shipping included,” a company representative said.

The company declined to comment on how many of the kits have already been sold.

