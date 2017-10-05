Ashton Kutcher’s Take On Gun Control Sparks Mixed Reactions

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, Ashton Kutcher wants to see a change in the gun laws – and he’s a gun owner. He’s also taken to Twitter to share his thoughts.

The way Mr. Mila Kunis – who’s owned a gun since he was 12 – sees it, enough is enough. He said, “I’m a hunter and sportsman, but [nobody] needs these weapons.”

While he wasn’t specific, it’s likely he was referring to the assault rifles used by the Las Vegas shooter to execute 58 people and injure nearly 500 others.

I've had a gun since I was 12 yrs old but enough is enough. I'm a hunter and a sportsman but No body needs these weapons. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) October 3, 2017

Some people were onboard with Ashton while others were a bit skeptical.

One follower asked if he would be giving up his gun license. While he didn’t say he would, he said, “There’s a middle ground here. Let’s get to the table and find it.”