Streets Closing For The ALDS In Cleveland

By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Indians
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 30: Carlos Santana #41 of the Cleveland Indians throws out Adam Engel #41 of the Chicago White Sox at first base during the seventh inning at Progressive Field on September 30, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The White Sox defeated the Indians 2-1. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

It’s that time of the year again!  Playoff time!  That also means another season…street closures.

For the next, hopefully couple weeks, Cleveland is going to be one big hustling city, with a lot of activity going on.  So here is what’s going on… so far.

The street bans will be in effect from 1pm-1am for day games, and 4pm-1am for night games.

During the ban, you can’t park on either side of Carnegie Avenue from East Ninth Street to East 14th Street; of Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th; Huron Road from Ontario to West Sixth; Erie Court; Sumner Avenue; East Ninth from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie; East Fourth Street from Prospect to Huron, or on either side of East Second Street from High Street to Prospect.

There will be many lots and garages open and available, but get ready to pay a heft ticket.

There is always the RTA!  $5 round trip tickets to any of their stations.  Not too bad.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Q104 Boo Bash
Download The New Radio.Com App
October 7th

Listen Live