Streets Closing For The ALDS In Cleveland

It’s that time of the year again! Playoff time! That also means another season…street closures.

For the next, hopefully couple weeks, Cleveland is going to be one big hustling city, with a lot of activity going on. So here is what’s going on… so far.

Heading to @Indians #ALDS games this week? Before you go, here are 5 things to know about parking, safety etc. https://t.co/BSCn6xgoxg — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) October 3, 2017

The street bans will be in effect from 1pm-1am for day games, and 4pm-1am for night games.

During the ban, you can’t park on either side of Carnegie Avenue from East Ninth Street to East 14th Street; of Prospect Avenue from Ontario Street to East 14th; Huron Road from Ontario to West Sixth; Erie Court; Sumner Avenue; East Ninth from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie; East Fourth Street from Prospect to Huron, or on either side of East Second Street from High Street to Prospect.

There will be many lots and garages open and available, but get ready to pay a heft ticket.

There is always the RTA! $5 round trip tickets to any of their stations. Not too bad.

